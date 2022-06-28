And symptoms of illness in the early stages of Monkeypox, Covid, flu and hayfever can be very similar, but certain differences can help give you an idea of what you may have.
More than 900 cases of Monkeypox have now been reported in the UK and two new strains of the Omicron variant of Covid have seen cases soar.
Add flu and hayfever into the mix and it can be pretty difficult to tell them apart.
The one unique symptom of Monkeypox, which appears within one to five days of infection, is a blistery rash but other symptoms could easily be confused for something else.
Here are all the symptoms of Monkeypox, Covid, flu and hayfever according to the NHS:
Monkeypox
The first symptoms of monkeypox include:
a high temperature
a headache
muscle aches
backache
swollen glands
shivering (chills)
exhaustion
A rash usually appears 1 to 5 days after the first symptoms. The rash often begins on the face, then spreads to other parts of the body. This can include the genitals.
The rash is sometimes confused with chickenpox. It starts as raised spots, which turn into small blisters filled with fluid. These blisters eventually form scabs which later fall off.
The symptoms usually clear up in a few weeks.
Covid-19
Symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) can include:
a high temperature or shivering (chills) – a high temperature means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)
a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours
a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste
shortness of breath
feeling tired or exhausted
an aching body
a headache
a sore throat
a blocked or runny nose
loss of appetite
diarrhoea
feeling sick or being sick
Flu
Flu symptoms come on very quickly and can include:
a sudden high temperature of 38C or above
an aching body
feeling tired or exhausted
a dry cough
a sore throat
a headache
difficulty sleeping
loss of appetite
diarrhoea
tummy pain
feeling sick and being sick
Hayfever
Symptoms of hay fever include:
sneezing and coughing
a runny or blocked nose
itchy, red or watery eyes
itchy throat, mouth, nose and ears
loss of smell
pain around your temples and forehead
headache
earache
feeling tired
If you have asthma, you might also:
have a tight feeling in your chest
be short of breath
wheeze and cough
As always, consult your GP if you are suffering with any of the above symptoms.