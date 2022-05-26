Mental health swim raises over £500 for Morecambe Bay Foodbank

The money will be used by the foodbank to buy items for its emergency food packages that are given to local people in crisis.

The Mental Health Swims take place on the second Friday of the month in Morecambe.

Mental Health Swims is a national initiative and during the lockdown in 2020, 80 outdoor cold-water swims formed across the UK.

A group of colleagues from Bay and Lancaster Integrated Care Communities have braved the waters in Morecambe to raise money for Morecambe Bay Foodbank.

Mental Health Swims now works with an incredible team of volunteers to make safe, welcoming spaces for anyone struggling with their mental health.

Briony Scott, Manager of Morecambe Bay Foodbank, said: "We understand the pressures that many people are facing and unsurprisingly the foodbank is currently experiencing a reduction in items being donated. We are really grateful for the donation and it will be put to good use supporting our community.

“If people are able to support us in the form of food donations, we are always grateful to receive instant rice, tins of curry or chilli con carne and items such as spaghetti bolognese, beans with sausages and macaroni cheese or ravioli. Long-life fruit juice and milk are always welcome additions to put in the packs.”

Anji Stokes, Development Lead for Bay ICC, said: “It was highlighted at the April ICC meeting that the foodbank was running low on certain items. The foodbank is a lifeline to so many in our community and provides emergency food packages and support to people in crisis.

“A huge thank you to everyone who was able to donate and also to those that supported us on the day! Thank you also to everyone involved in the Mental Health Swims in Morecambe for making us all feel so welcome, for your donations and for helping make the experience even better.”

For more information about Morecambe Bay Foodbank please visit here

You can find out more about Mental Health Swims here