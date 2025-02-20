Men's support group endorsed by Tyson Fury and Liam Gallagher launches in Lancaster and Morecambe

By Francis Dawson
Contributor
Published 20th Feb 2025, 13:01 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 15:16 BST

'Talk Club', a national mental health charity endorsed by Tyson Fury and Liam Gallagher, has launched clubs in Lancaster and Morecambe.

Talk Clubs are opportunities for men to get things off their chest in a safe, supportive and structured way.

The club runs in Lancaster at Hope Church on second and fourth Thursdays at 7pm, and in Morecambe at 13 West Street on first and third Thursdays at 6pm.

Francis, who is one of the 'captains' of the club, said: "Talk Club is a great way for men to improve our mental fitness and build resilience for life's challenges.

Tyson Fury endorses Talk Club.Tyson Fury endorses Talk Club.
"In the past I've bottled up my feelings when it would been smarter to chat about them with people who are looking out for me. Talk Club is place where I can open up, not 'man up'."

Anyone who would like to enquire about Talk Club can get in touch with [email protected] or [email protected]

