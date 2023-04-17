Anthony Gauntlett and his friend, Darren Richards, had been frustrated by the lack of healthy snacks, and were topping up their kid’s diets with vitamin supplements.

That’s when they came up with the idea of a vitamin chocolate bar, designed to be ‘an ally for parents in the war against the army of junk food designed to tempt children’.

Packed boxes ready for collection by Food Banks at Yummy Foods. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Anthony Gauntlett, Managing Director of Yummy Bar, told the Gazette: “Parents haven’t got the money to be feeding their kids the right vitamins and minerals and that’s a fact. So I tried to create something the children can eat and enjoy.”

The bars are made using reduced-sugar chocolate, and also includes 50% of a child’s recommended daily allowance of vitamins and minerals.

Food-bank donation

And the business has even been helping low-income families to keep healthy, by donating around 200,000 chocolate bars a month to charity.

Janet Thornton and Anthony Gauntlett with the food packages ready for food banks to collect at Yummy Foods. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Mr Gauntlett dropped off three pallets full of the treats to Blackpool Food Bank, on April 14, 2023.

He added: “Anything that is getting close to the sell by date that we can’t pass on to the wholesalers, we have been giving to Blackpool charities for under-privelidged children and families.”

Essential vitamins for kids

The bars come in three flavours – Captain Caramel, Awesome Orange and Super Strawberry, and are nut and gluten-free.

Anthony Gauntlett with the food packages ready for food banks to collect at Yummy Foods. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“I just want the families and children to get their vitamins, it’s essential for them.”

Learn more at https://yummybar.co.uk/