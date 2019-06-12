Medical director at Morecambe Bay Health trust is leaving

Professor David Walker, Medical Director of University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT), has announced that he is to leave the Trust to join the Mid and South Essex Hospitals Group as Chief Medical Officer.

Aaron Cummins, Chief Executive of UHMBT, paid tribute to Prof Walker’s work at the Trust: “David has been instrumental in leading our journey of improvement; his contribution has undoubtedly made a significant difference to the lives of many of our patients.

“He led our clinical response to the Kirkup Investigation with humility and compassion. I will miss David’s clear and calm leadership and wish him and his family the very best of luck and health in the next part of their journey.”

Aaron added: “David will be saying goodbye to the UHMBT family from August 30 and we will shortly commence the process of recruiting his successor.”

Prof Walker said: “I’ve been incredibly proud to work at UHMBT with such a talented and caring group of people.

“It is a truly special place and I look forward to watching the Trust from afar as it goes from strength to strength. I’d like to thank everyone, including the local communities, for their support and making me feel so welcome in the first place. I have enjoyed my time at the Trust, but this move provides me with the opportunity to be closer to my family.”