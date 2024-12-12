Mayor of Lancaster braves the cold for festive challenge to raise life-saving cancer research funds
Coun Abi Mills, who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, is taking on the 12 Dips of Christmas challenge, which involves braving a dozen cold water dips.
So far, she’s completed three dips, starting with a refreshing plunge into the River Lune, followed by a swim at Milsey Bay in North Berwick, and a brave two-minute cold shower.
Coun Mills said: “I’ve really missed being able to swim in the lakes and the sea during my chemo treatment, so it's exciting to be able to do so again.
“It would be amazing if people would please consider donating on my Giving Page, and a huge thank you to everyone who has donated so far. Every contribution, no matter how small, will go a long way in helping to fund groundbreaking cancer research.
“I will be organising one or two group dips over the festive season, so if anyone fancies joining me, please get in touch at [email protected].”
Donations can be made via the dedicated Giving Page at https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/abis-giving-page-535