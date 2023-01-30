Massage therapy for cancer patients guaranteed at Royal Lancaster Infirmary until spring 2024

With the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust’s charity, Bay Hospitals Charity, agreeing to pay the other half, it means that both aromatherapy and SLD (Simple Lymphatic Drainage) massage can continue to be provided within the cancer units at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and Furness and Westmorland General Hospitals until the end of March 2024.

Massage at all three locations is undertaken by professional therapists from CancerCare.

Dan Hill, chief officer of Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We are delighted to be able to support massage therapy across Lancaster, Morecambe Bay, the Kendal area and all points west to Barrow for another year. We know what a massive demand there is for it from cancer patients, who are the first priority, and those close to them, who share a lot of their stress.

“There is a huge wealth of documented research highlighting the many benefits of complementary touch therapies in people undergoing cancer treatment. It has also been shown to improve the physical and mental wellbeing of those looking after them. Such therapies are now considered integral to what is becoming a more holistic approach to cancer as a whole.

"We believe touch therapy must be available to everyone who wants it so needs to be free in order to stop it from becoming cost prohibitive to some.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and Westmorland and Furness General Hospitals.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.