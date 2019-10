Peter Howarth, a carer from Lancaster, braved mud and rain to run The Royal Parks Half-Marathon in London for Carers Network, a charity that supports unpaid carers.

He was one of seven runners who raised funds to help unpaid carers.

Nearly half the team are themselves carers. So far, their combined efforts have raised more than £2,000. If you would like to support Peter’s campaign, donations can be made via https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/PeterHowarth9.