Macular disease research takes centre stage in Lancaster

The quest to find a cure for the UK’s biggest cause of sight loss will be brought sharply into focus at the North Lancs Macular Society Support Group’s next meeting.

On Tuesday, November 26, the Lancaster-based group will welcome Geraldine Hoad from leading sight loss charity, the Macular Society, as its guest speaker.

Geraldine will be talking to the group about the latest research into macular disease and current treatments for the condition.

Michelle Dutton, Macular Society regional manager, said: “With around 300 people in the UK being diagnosed with macular disease every day, one of the questions we’re most frequently asked is: ‘What is being done to find a cure?’

“As a charity, we’re fully committed to investing in research into macular disease and are currently helping to fund a range of exciting and innovative projects. These crucial studies will help build a greater understanding of the disease and ultimately help us to find a cure.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Geraldine and hearing more about how all of this vital work is progressing. And you don’t have to be a member of the group to attend – anyone is welcome.”

The North Lancs Macular Society Support Group meets on the last Tuesday of each month (excluding August and December), from 1 to 3pm, at The Meeting Room, Cornerstone Cafe, Sulyard Street, Lancaster LA1 1PX.

Run by the Macular Society, in partnership with local people, the group is one of 400 of its kind in the UK. It offers vital information, encouragement and friendship to people who are affected by macular disease. The meetings are also social occasions where members can chat over a cup of tea or coffee.

Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK. Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected and many more are at risk.

The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces. Many people affected describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement. There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable.

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 600,000 people, usually over the age of 50.

For more information on the group, please contact Michelle Dutton on 0161 286 9029 / 07950 424 586 or email michelle.d@macularsociety.org

For general information on macular disease, call the Macular Society on 0300 3030 111 or emailhelp@macularsociety.org