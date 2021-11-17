The Trust, which runs both the Royal Preston Hospital and Chorley and South Ribble Hospital, warned visitors they may see "an increase in security presence" and to report any suspicious behaviour immediately.

A spokesman said: "In light of the recent incident at Liverpool Women's Hospital, we understand patients and visitors may have some anxieties.

Stepping up security

"Patients and visitors should be reassured that due to the UK terrorism level threat being changed from substantial (an attack is likely), to severe (an attack is highly likely), that security protocols at our hospital sites have been increased and you may see an increase in security presence.

"If you ever see anything suspicious on any of our sites then please do not hesitate to report this to a member of staff or the security team who are there to help."

The Trust conformed to the Post that there will not be security guards on the wards, but that patrols by the secutiry team might be seen taking place by visitors and patients.

What happened in Liverpool?

Liverpool was rocked on Remembrance Sunday after a homemade bomb explided in a taxi exploded outside Liverpool Women's Hospital , just before 11am.

The passenger, who was killed in the explosion, has been named by policer as 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen. It is understood he was an asylum seeker who converted to Christianity in 2017.

The driver of the taxi was injured and needed hospital treatment.

The incident has been declared a terrorist incident.