Lifelong wellbeing the focus of Lancaster festival celebrating the impact of social science research

Lancaster academics are set to share their work with new audiences at a major event planned as part of this year’s Festival of Social Science.

The theme of this year’s national festival is lifelong wellbeing, inspired by the 75th anniversary of the NHS, and Lancaster’s Health Innovation Campus will host a Health and Wellbeing Festival to showcase some of the university’s research in this area, while providing various family-friendly activities.

Highlights for the event on Thursday October 26 include a teddy bear hospital, football sessions for kids, wildlife walks around campus and sessions to learn about the human body, with partners North West Cancer Research.

Academics will be speaking on issues including human relationships with animals, the future of human reproduction, inclusivity in healthcare settings, health and the creative arts and support available for young people caught up in disasters, a project set up in response to the Manchester Arena bombing.

The festival will be held at the Health Innovation Campus.

Laura Kornas, Head of Partnerships and Engagement for Health and Social Care at Lancaster University, said: “The Festival of Social Science provides us with an exciting opportunity to celebrate and raise awareness of our outstanding social science research around health and wellbeing.

“Our research often challenges the status quo and is extremely innovative in the way it approaches major societal challenges and I can think of no better place to host the festival than Health Innovation One, a site specifically designed to engage with our communities and work together on these issues.

“We would be delighted to see lots of people turning up to the event to learn more about some of this exciting research. Alongside our research showcase, we’re providing a range of healthy family-friendly activities as part of the festival, which takes place during the half-term holidays.”

View the programme for the Lancaster University Health and Wellbeing Festival.

Stian Westlake, Executive Chair of the Economic and Social Research Council, said: “The ESRC Festival of Social Science offers a fascinating insight into some of the country’s leading social science research and its relevance to individuals and society. The festival offers hundreds of free events across the UK, including at Lancaster University. We hope the events are enjoyable and inspiring.”