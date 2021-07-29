Less than two-thirds of under 30s in Lancaster district have had first Covid vaccine dose

A Covid-19 vaccine.

The figures look at the number and proportion of 18 to 29s with at least one dose, and can be based on two different population estimates - but both bring similar results.

The mid-year ONS estimates are the official estimates of population for the UK.

However, the NHS also uses a count of the population called the NIMS denominator, which is people registered in the National Immunisation Management Programme - based on people with an NHS number registered with doctors.

As such, best estimates of the vaccine uptake rate among 18 to 29-year-olds in Lancaster range from 55.8 per cent to 60.3 per cent, depending on the population estimate used.

Using the official ONS population figures, 60.3 per cent of all 18 to 29-year-olds have had at least one dose of the vaccine, while 86.2 per cent of all 18 and overs have had at least one dose.

This places the Lancaster district 248th out of 323 in the country for take-up among 18 to 29-year-olds.

ONS estimate there are 12,390 18 to 29-year-olds out of 31,175 still to vaccinate in the district.

However, using the NIMS populations figures, it is estimated that just 55.8 per cent of 18 to 29-year-olds have had at least one dose, with 77.9 per cent of all over 18s having had a minimum of one vaccine.

These figures rank the Lancaster district 245th out of 323 districts, with 14,861 out of 33,646 18 to 29-year-olds left to vaccinate.

Number of first doses

18-24: 12,613

25-29: 6,172

All 18 to 29: 18,785

All 18+: 102,242

ONS mid 2019 population estimates

18-24: 20,146

25-29: 11,029

All 18 to 29: 31,175

All 18+: 118,669

NIMS population estimates

18-24: 21,654

25-29: 11,992

All 18 to 29: 33,646