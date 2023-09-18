Last Night of the Proms event raises thousands for Lancaster hospice
The event saw the St John’s Hospice Choir team up with Morecambe Brass Band and organist David Tattersall to thrill the audience with a night of spectacular music. Former BBC News reporter Dave Guest was compere for the night.
The St John’s Hospice Choir formed more than 10 years ago, and is made up of the charity's supporters, many of whom have experienced St John’s Hospice’s care through a family member or friend.
This is the latest of many events the choir has performed at for St John’s, which include other concerts, the annual Carols by Candlelight, remembrance services at the hospice and more.
The event has raised nearly £7,000 to help fund care for patients across north Lancashire, the South Lakes and parts of North Yorkshire.
Joanna Jeffreys, St John’s Hospice Choir leader, said “We’re so pleased that everyone seemed to really enjoy themselves. It was a fabulous evening with a wide variety of music, and it amazing to see our community come together to celebrate with us.
"I especially want to thank Andrew for leading the band, and of course David and Dave, as well as Tech Hub for providing technical support and everyone who came along!”
The event has already been booked in for next year, on Saturday September 7 at Lancaster Town Hall. Details will be available nearer the time at sjhospice.org.uk