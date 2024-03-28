Lancastrian into semi-finals for Miss England 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

My name is Melissa and I am currently in the semi final for Miss England 2024 which is being held on Sunday 7th April at Viva Blackpool. I am hoping to use Miss England as a platform to raise awareness for the two things I am extremely passionate about. One being a woman working in male dominated industries like myself and the other is raising awareness around disordered eating and body dysmorphia which I have suffered with since the age of 15.

The competition will judge on different rounds such as a talent round, fundraiser, publicity, general votes and some others. On the lead up to the Miss England semi final, I have been fundraising for Beauty with a Purpose which helps support disadvantaged people and children across the globe. Myself and my dachshund Bertie have been running 100 miles in March to raise funds.

I feel as if a lot of people stereotype when it comes to women working for the Prison Service. People have previously said ‘women should not do this job’ and this really frustrates me, why shouldn’t we do the job? What differentiates men and women from pursuing this career? Why make these comments? A lot of women would be scared off this particular profession and this is why I wanted to raise awareness for others like myself that it isn’t all bad and it is one of the most rewarding careers. It is especially rewarding when you can give back to the community and help reduce prisoners reoffending and help them rehabilitate and help them turn their lives around for the better.

Melissa

My other platform and passion is for body positivity. Body Dysmorphia doesn’t get spoken about enough. This is something I have suffered with from a young age – always comparing myself to others avoiding mirrors when out shopping, being scared of my reflection . I have always been tall for my age at the height of 5’8 and I feel like it stemmed from my years I used to dance. I have danced from the age of 2 years until I was 20 years old competitively. People used to make comments such as ‘wow you are so tall’, ‘you are massive’. Me being me interpretated this and associated it with me being overweight and ‘big’. I decided to go on a diet baring in mind I was never overweight. I started training four times a week at dancing for 3-4 hours a night and on the other evenings I would do intense hours of cardio at the gym. I got down to an unhealthy weight of 46kg at 5’8 tall. I ended up quitting dancing for my own mental health and started training less, eating more and focussed on building muscle and getting healthy. I have now found a healthy balance and find it extremely important to maintain a healthy lifestyle . My goal is to become a physical education instructor within the Prison Service in the next few years so that I can help others realise how important it is to lead a healthy and balance lifestyle and the positive impact it can have on your mental and physical health.

I am proud to be sponsored by Jo and Cass Hair and Beauty which is located on Great John Street in Lancaster. I really appreciate all the support I have received so far from them. I am excited to have my hair and makeup done by them for the semi final.