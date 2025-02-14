Lancaster's blue light services help university’s ‘fledgling’ paramedics get their wings

Up to 100 personnel have taken part in a multi-agency exercise designed to put final year University of Cumbria paramedic students through their paces before graduating this summer.

Exercise Green Fledgling has been staged at Halton Training Camp, near Lancaster, challenging 24 third year undergraduate students in a series of escalating scenarios, simulated examples of what they are likely to encounter upon qualification.

The name of the two-day exercise alludes to the iconic colour of paramedic uniforms and the students’ level of experience.

First year University of Cumbria paramedic students have also taken part, having recently returned to campus from their first professional placements with regional ambulance crews.

University of Cumbria paramedic students with their trainers at Exercise Green Fledgling 2025.

They performed the roles of patients and bystanders in some of the scenarios before having the opportunity to be a student paramedic alongside their final year peers, ensuring they could also benefit from the practical learning exercise.

Bringing a number of public uniformed services together, trainee police officers from Cumbria Constabulary travelled from the force’s Penrith headquarters to participate.

Crews from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service were involved too, as were – for the first time – reservists from the specialist 335 Medical Evacuation Regiment.

The Army also supported Exercise Green Fledgling by facilitating use of the Halton camp.

Undergraduate paramedic students and trainee police officers taking part in Exercise Green Fledgling 2025.

The camp is located three miles from university’s Bowerham Road campus that is home to its Centre of Excellence in Paramedic Practice, recognised as a primary provider of paramedic education in the UK.

The exercise not only tested clinical and response skills of students but has strengthened team and partnership working among those in attendance.

Exercise Green Fledging is the brainchild of Senior Lecturer in Paramedic Practice, Darren Moss.

An ex-soldier and former paramedic himself, Darren said: “This unique exercise challenges our final year BSc (Hons) Paramedic Science students in a range of clinical medical and trauma skills, through a number of scenarios and a final major incident. Each scenario consolidates the training and knowledge within the students’ own practice.

Some of the University of Cumbria paramedic students at Exercise Green Fledgling 2025.

“The aim has been to collectively challenge our soon to be qualified paramedics in their final student paramedic exercise, for them to be able to demonstrate their leadership, clinical, decision making, patient assessment and management skills whilst working with student police officers as well as the fire and ambulance services.

"We are also very fortunate to have this time for the first time Army reservists who serve with the 335 Medical Evacuation Regiment. It is only the third time we have hosted this event. It started very small and continues to grow thanks to all involved, including my colleagues within University of Cumbria’s Institute of Health.

"All of the services that have taken part have been able to use this exercise as a training opportunity which can only be a good thing as we serve the public together.

“We are very grateful for the support from Cumbria Constabulary, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, North West Ambulance Service and the Army. Their involvement enhances the authenticity of the two days.”

Exercise Green Fledgling 2025.

Cumbria Constabulary sent their latest cohort of trainee police constables. Lancashire Fire and Rescue crews provided a specialist fast-flowing water rescue team.

The exercise involved six ‘scenarios’ where the third year paramedic students were tested on progressively complex kinds of resuscitation. Simulations ranged from an assaulted pregnant patient with a sudden and unexpected birth, to a near drowning and a gunshot wound.

The finale involved the simulation of a five-vehicle road traffic accident with 10 patients displaying traumatic injuries. Like in a real-life accident, the student police officers attended first, followed by paramedics and the fire service, who aided the extraction of casualties from the vehicles.

The multi-faceted exercise has strengthened ties and understanding between professional services supporting the event.

PC Hayley Johnson, of Cumbria Constabulary’s training team, said: “We’d like to thank the university for organising this event. It has provided our student officers with some excellent experience of what they might encounter carrying out their duties in emergency scenarios.

“Partnership working is often key in the job they will do – so they were able to gain extra insight into how other agencies work.

University academic Associate Professor Ian Corrie, who is Honorary Colonel of the 335 Medical Evacuation Regiment, 2nd Medical Brigade, with Lt Colonel Johanna Horn, from the Royal Army Medical Service.

“The event challenged them in a fast-paced scenario to work effectively as a team and communicate with partners for the good of the public.”

Station Manager David Curran from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "These exercises are crucial for our firefighters as they get to see how other agencies respond to various incidents that we attend, whilst giving the students an opportunity to see how Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service responds.

"We are grateful for the support of the University of Cumbria, the other emergency services and the army. Our crews have greatly benefitted from the exercise, and we look forward to working closely with them again on future exercises."

Vinny Romano, Consultant Paramedic for Education from North West Ambulance Service, said. “We’re proud to be able to support the potential paramedics of the future. These exercises are incredibly helpful for students to test their skills in a safe environment. In fact, one of the NWAS paramedics who supported the exercise on the day was a former student at the university.”

This summer 24 paramedics on the undergraduate course will graduate from the University of Cumbria and will join the paramedic register and bolster the NHS workforce.

The University of Cumbria’s Centre of Excellence in Paramedic Practice is the principal provider of paramedic education in the UK. It has more than 3,000 students studying on a mixture of degree and professional qualifications, including the new paramedic apprenticeship scheme which is delivered in partnership with seven English Ambulance NHS Trusts.

Associate Professor Ian Corrie, an academic within the university’s Institute of Health, is Honorary Colonel of the 335 Medical Evacuation Regiment, 2nd Medical Brigade.

Special guests observing this year’s exercise included Lt Colonel Johanna Horn from the Royal Army Medical Service and Associate Professor Tom Davidson, Director of Allied Health Professionals and the Centre of Excellence in Paramedic Practice at University of Cumbria.