Morecambe mum Kate Rackham, who has terminal secondary breast cancer, asked Lancaster City Council if they would light the memorial to mark the day - which comes in the middle of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The memorial will be lit in pink, purple and teal, the colours of the Secondary Breast Cancer ribbon and also the colours of Make 2nds Count charity.

The lights aim to highlight the the charity's ‘Shine a Light on Secondaries’ campaign, which has been coordinated to raise awareness of Secondary Breast Cancer Day, which is often overlooked amidst the wider narrative around Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Ashton Memorial will be lit up on Wednesday.

It also aims to highlight the lack of awareness and support available across the UK for patients and their loved ones living with the incurable cancer.

A YouGov survey commissioned this year by Make 2nds Count shows that three in 10 UK adults who are either diagnosed or know a friend or family member with secondary breast cancer felt that research and support were insufficient and not readily available for patients or loved ones.

It also confirmed that only 23 per cent of these UK respondents asked would look to the mainstream media as a source of information and support when dealing with secondary breast cancer, whilst a staggering 59 per cent refer to charities offering one-to-one advice and personal experience.

The disease, also known as metastatic, advanced or stage IV breast cancer, is a cancer that has spread beyond the breast to other parts of the body and is incurable.

On average there are around 35,000 patients in the UK currently living with this form of the disease.

Make 2nds Count is a patient and family-focused charity dedicated to giving hope to women and men living with secondary breast cancer.