Lancaster woman’s daily dip supports vital charity which helped her when she hit breaking point

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman diagnosed with incurable secondary cancer has decided to give something back to the Lancaster charity which has helped her through the dark times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many of CancerCare’s most prolific fundraisers are former clients who choose to give something back to the charity who helped them during their cancer journey.

When Sue Hanlon was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014, she turned to CancerCare for support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since she first walked through the doors, Sue has not only benefited from the wealth of services available but she has also taken up the fundraising baton herself.

Sue Hanlon is taking part in CancerCare’s Dare2Dip Every Day in January,

Sue’s energy is currently being channelled into CancerCare’s Dare2Dip Every Day in January, the ultimate charity cold water challenge that requires participants to dip every single day during the first month of the year while asking friends and family for sponsorship.

Currently, Sue has more than doubled her target, raising more than £1,200 (Including Gift Aid) so far.

After her breast cancer diagnosis more than a decade ago, Sue attended one-to-one counselling sessions with CancerCare therapist Samreen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She then received nutritional advice and starred in CancerCare’s knocker-jotter, which has raised more than £10,000.

Project Cold headed out to Morecambe Bay on New Year's Day to help Sue kick start her charity challenge.

There were complications with Sue’s cancer treatment, which added to the strain she was under after receiving her initial diagnosis.

“I had a mastectomy followed by immediate reconstruction which failed as I was allergic to the pig skin,” Sue explained. “I had three weeks of treatment to clear an infection before a prosthesis was fitted. Then, I had chemotherapy followed by radiotherapy.

“When I first met with Samreen I didn’t know how I was going to go on. I’d got to breaking point and I couldn’t cope, especially with the intense physical pain I was suffering from. Samreen was amazing and her methods really worked for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue is being welcomed back for support after she received a diagnosis of secondary breast cancer of the bone and liver in December. This cancer is classified as treatable, but not curable.

“I’ve struggled with a bad back for a while but suddenly the pain changed so I went to the doctors,” said Sue. “I was referred for physio, but it wasn’t improving, only getting worse.

“It got to the stage where I couldn’t really walk so I was sent for a CT scan, before a nuclear bone scan found the cancer,” Sue continued. “I started my treatment in December and while I was sat at home feeling sorry for myself on Christmas Day, I saw CancerCare’s Dare2Dip challenge and I decided to go for it.”

Sue is a seasoned wild dipper, having taken up the pastime two years ago. She is an active member of Project Cold, a community dipping project based in and around Lancaster that helps people harness the power and benefits of breath work and cold water immersion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Project Cold team, led by Jefferson Cartmell, all headed out to Morecambe Bay on New Year’s Day to support Sue as she kicked off her Dare2Dip Every Day in January challenge.

“I am overwhelmed with what I’ve raised so far,” Sue said. “There are so many benefits to cold water therapy. You feel so invigorated when you put your head under the water and you’re buzzing for the rest of the day.

“I chose to take on the Dare2Dip Every Day as I hope CancerCare can continue to be there for people, including myself, when we need them.

"I don’t really like talking about my problems or asking for help, so coming to CancerCare has helped me deal with what I’m going through. Without fundraisers, the service CancerCare provides won’t be here, so it’s important for us to do our bit.”

You can support Sue's Dare2Dip via her Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/susan-hanlon-1734190749731