Lancaster woman marks 55th birthday by giving up 55 hours of her time for St John’s Hospice

Susan Wilson celebrated her 55th birthday by dedicating 55 hours of her own time to volunteering for St John’s Hospice.

Having heard a presentation by St John’s to Lancaster Loyne Rotary Club one evening Susan was inspired by their work and excited that the hospice had been chosen as their Charity of the Year, she went home thinking, ‘how can I help?’

Susan Wilson presenting a cheque from Lancaster Loyne Rotary Club.

Susan set about deciding which were the best ways she could help St John’s and then planned her 55 hour volunteer dedication.

She has helped at coffee mornings, the May plant sale, the finance department, and worked in the hospice charity shops at Bare and Kendal including sorting through and pairing up shoes!

Not content with this she went on to give a number of local history talks and presentations about north west entertainers with all the money raised given to the hospice.

Susan said: “Last September was my 55th birthday so I decided that during the year I would do 55 hours volunteering for the hospice. The work the hospice does is tremendous and I know the work and care means so much to the community; as does the help and comfort that is given to patients and families.

The final challenge.

“I have really enjoyed the challenge and experience because it has given me a great insight into the huge variety of work that goes on at the hospice and out in the community.”

Susan has also made sure she took time to take part in some of the great hospice events such as the Moonlight Walk, admitting that “at the start of the walk I thought the A6 walk up to the coastal road would never end!”

For Susan a particular event highlight was helping at the carol service at Lancaster Priory; she found that listening to the music, and the singing of children from Bolton-le-Sands, was very moving.

Her 55 hour challenge was completed with an amazing final four hour challenge where a blindfolded Susan walked with a guide for seven miles on the Isle of Wight!

“The money raised from this brave challenge will be shared between St John’s Hospice and Retina UK.

Hospice community fundraiser Lisa Preston said: “Susan is incredible and a joy to team up with, she says she is inspired by St John’s and we are equally inspired by her!

“Her 55 hour dedication to the hospice is really appreciated and we look forward to seeing even more of her.”