Lancaster woman leads 50 swimmers on midnight Windermere challenge to support charity which helped save her life

Fifty swimmers led by Lancaster-based swim coach Ceri Smith took on an extraordinary overnight swim across Lake Windermere on Friday night.

The event has so far raised more than £14,800 (and counting) for Children with Cancer UK.

Donations remain open following what was a powerful and uplifting community effort.

Setting off just after midnight on July 18, swimmers completed distances ranging from nearly three miles to the full 10.5 mile length of the lake.

The jubilant swimmers at the end of the event.

The event brought together a community of swimmers, many of whom only learned front crawl in the past few years, and every participant taking on their own challenge to raise funds and awareness.

As they made their way from Fell Foot to Ambleside, a beautiful stream of lights reflected on the calm water, a glowing procession of kayakers and swimmers moving steadily through the night.

The final swimmer arrived in Ambleside just after 10am, greeted by cheers and emotional embraces from fellow swimmers and support crew.

One onlooker commented: “It was emotional to watch. Ceri waded out to greet every single swimmer with a hug as they came in, no matter how long they’d taken. You could see how much it meant to her to see them in safely, and how much it meant to them to be welcomed home by her.”

The group ready to set off.

For Ceri, founder of The Aquatic Body in Lancaster, where she coaches both adults and children, the challenge was deeply personal. It marked her 50th birthday and paid tribute to the charity that helped save her life as a child, following a diagnosis of a rare and aggressive cancer.

“This was so much more than a swimming challenge,” said Ceri. “It was about showing up, doing something hard together, and giving back. As a coach, I’ve seen so many of these swimmers grow, not just in stamina, but in confidence and self-belief. That’s what this was really about.

"A huge thank you goes to the incredible kayakers, roadside support, power boat helms and medic supporters, who all stayed up through the night to keep us safe. This simply couldn’t have happened without them.”

Funds raised will go directly towards supporting life-saving research and vital family services provided by Children with Cancer UK.

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/ceri-smith-2?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL