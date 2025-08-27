Lancaster wellness coach hits Amazon Top 10 best-selling list with new book

A wellness coach from Bolton-le-Sands has made the Top 10 best-sellers list on Amazion with her new self-care book.

Sally Wilkinson’s book and online course, S**t to Shiny Bitesize: A 28-Day Workbook, Workout and Self Care Planner, ranked at number 9 overall on launch day.

The book also achieved the coveted number 1 spot in Amazon’s Movers and Shakers chart, marking an extraordinary debut for the local author and motivational coach.

Part workbook, part online programme, S**t to Shiny Bitesize combines fitness planning, daily journaling, and self-care tools with access to an online course of workouts and coaching videos.

Designed to help women break free from negative self-talk, fad diets, and the exhausting all-or-nothing cycle, the programme instead encourages small, sustainable daily habits that create lasting change.

Far from being just another fitness instructor, Sally’s approach is rooted in her own life experience. Having navigated depression, bankruptcy, and her own struggles with food, body image, and self-worth, she now shares an authentic, no-nonsense path to better health and wellbeing.

Her no-frills, humorous approach first gained traction with her ‘Get Over Yourself’ online community, launched in 2014, which has since grown to more than 81,000 Facebook followers.

She also runs a thriving monthly membership, The Sally Wilkinson Tribe, with more than 500 members, alongside a strong Instagram following of 39,000+ (@TheSallyWilkinson).

These platforms have become safe, supportive spaces where women connect, laugh, and find motivation – without diets, guilt or pressure.

“This isn’t about perfection or restriction. It’s about building confidence and consistency in small steps, and learning to actually want to take care of yourself,” said Sally. “Seeing the book rank in the Amazon Top 10 on its very first day has been overwhelming – but most of all, I’m excited that it means these tools are already reaching women who need them.”

Sally has spent the past decade inspiring thousands of women through her retreats, her membership community, and her online movement Get Over Yourself. Her philosophy centres on empowering women to take control of their choices, ditch guilt, and discover that self-care is not a punishment but a privilege.

S**t to Shiny Bitesize is available now on Amazon UK.

For more information about Sally, her retreats and her online communities, visit www.thesallywilkinson.com