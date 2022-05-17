Lancaster University’s annual exchange event returns

That will be the key question posed at a Lancaster University hosted event this month.

Open to all, this year’s annual Lancaster University Exchange invites businesses, community groups, charities, key stakeholders and members of the public to come together on Tuesday May 24, 5pm-8pm, at The Platform in Morecambe to discuss how to ‘create inclusive growth in a flourishing place’.

The event provides an opportunity for communities to discuss ongoing projects and potential opportunities for the area with the focus this year being on how we can positively encourage local economic growth for all.

Lancaster University.

The ultimate aim is to share ideas on how we work together to create a region which is a flourishing place to live, work and play.

The Lancaster University Exchange will also include keynote presentations by senior university staff as well as a ’marketplace’ which will showcase work from staff and students at the university and provide information on how the wider community can get involved.

Prof Andy Schofield, Vice-Chancellor of Lancaster University, said: “As a university that is committed to its civic role, and its place, we look forward to the opportunity to actively discuss developments that affect our region.

“This annual forum gives us a chance to put our heads together and harness our collective experiences to work towards creating a stronger and more prosperous place.”

Reserve your place and register here.

For any questions, you can contact the university’s events team by email at [email protected] or call 01524 592994.