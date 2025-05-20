Lancaster University student to take on 14 rowing machine marathons in 14 days for Teenage Cancer Trust

By Catherine Gannon
Published 20th May 2025, 11:30 BST
An economics student in his first year at Lancaster University will complete 14 rowing machine marathons in 14 days to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Samuel Binks, from Lowestoft, will start the challenge on May 26 and hopes to raise £5,000 for the charity.

Despite only picking up the sport since starting university, Samuel will travel 367 miles on the rowing machine over the course of the challenge.

Samuel said he has undergone nine months of “gruelling” training, which involved “a cracked rib, at least two broken fingers and a lower back stress fracture in the process.”

Samuel Binks.placeholder image
Samuel Binks.

He said: “The suffering I will be putting myself through over the next couple of weeks doesn't even begin to compare to what cancer patients and their families are forced to face on a daily basis.

“Your donation will fund specialist nurses, youth support teams and hospital units within the NHS to provide the very best care and support during treatment and beyond.”

Donate at https://www.justgiving.com/page/donate-to-binks-and-you-will-forever-be-honoured

