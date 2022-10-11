Lancaster University staff undertake Three Peaks challenge in memory of toddler

Alexander, who attended the Pre-School Centre, died unexpectedly on Boxing Day 2021 at the age of three.

His father Darren is a postgraduate student at Lancaster University and his mother Emily is a lecturer at UCLan.

Members of the Pre-School staff team began looking at ways to raise funds for charities that were supporting the family during this tragedy.

Eight staff members decided to undertake the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge to raise funds for SUDC UK (Sudden and Unexplained Death in Childhood).

Pre-School centre manager Adele Stewart said: “Alexander has made such an impact on the team and it is important to us all that we keep his memory alive by talking about him, telling his story and raising funds for the charities close to his family’s heart.”

The Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge takes on the peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough, and includes 1585m (5200ft) of ascent.

The team practised with walks in Nicky Nook, Clougha Pike and along Morecambe Prom, collecting pebbles which they decorated with Alexander’s name and pictures of a red car and Peter Rabbit.

Some of the staff taking part in the challenge, with one of the stones and the Peter Rabbit toy they left at a trig point.

During the challenge itself, the stones were placed on the trig point of each of the peaks in Alexander's memory, and a cuddly Peter Rabbit, donated by Alexander’s family, was also placed on one of the trig points.

The challenge was undertaken on August 27 by Team One, including Samuel Thompson, Gina Shipperd, Joanne Westworth, Jenny Dugdale and Helen Isherwood.

They were followed on September 3 by Team Two, including Christopher Buckley, Samantha Neaves and Jessica Timperley. Much needed support was provided by Abigail Ayrton.

Team One completed their challenge in 15 hours and Team Two in 13.5 hours and so far, both teams have raised £2,495 for SUDC UK.

Adele added: “This is an absolutely superb achievement in memory of a very special little boy. I am so immensely proud of the Pre-School Mountain Goats who are already planning their next adventure and who epitomise perfectly the caring ethos of the whole team and Alexander’s lasting legacy.”