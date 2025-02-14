Lancaster University project wins award to expand support for separated mothers and babies

A Lancaster University project working to reduce the trauma experienced by mothers and babies separated at birth due to safeguarding concerns has won a prestigious award that will help shape its future.

The Giving HOPE Project has been awarded the 2024 ARC SHAPE Pitch Prize, securing £20,000 to support its transition from a university-led initiative to an independent not-for-profit Community Interest Company (CIC).

The funding follows a competitive pitch at the end of the UKRI Economic and Social Research Council-funded ARC Accelerate programme, which helps researchers turn ideas into impactful ventures.

The launch of The Giving HOPE Project, Lancaster University’s second CIC spin-out, marks a significant step in creating greater impact from social sciences research.

Claire Mason (right) showing one of the HOPE boxes, with Catherine Randall, the NHS England National Associate Director of Safeguarding.

The new CIC will enable the team to rapidly expand its services, forge new partnerships, and extend support beyond the university’s capacity, demonstrating a new approach to translating academic research into real-world change.

Led by Claire Mason, a Research Fellow at Lancaster University’s Centre for Child and Family Justice Research, the project is delivered with the HOPE Mothers’ Lived Experience Group supported by the charity Birth Companions and a peri-natal loss charity.

At the heart of the Giving HOPE project are the HOPE (Hold On, Pain Eases) Boxes, co-designed with mothers with lived experience (HOPE Mothers) and midwives.

Underpinned by The Nuffield funded ‘Born into Care’ research, the boxes, which contain items including soft blankets, cuddly toys, photographs and baby record books, offer connection and emotional support to mothers and babies separated at birth while the courts determine the child’s long-term future.

The HOPE Mothers remain at the heart of the Giving HOPE project, helping to shape this initiative, ensuring that when separation is necessary, it happens with humanity and compassion, minimising trauma for both mother and baby.

Claire said: “Winning this prize is a huge milestone for Giving HOPE as we move to a social enterprise. It is a testament to the power of the partnerships. The voices and dedication of the HOPE Mothers and the passion of our partners in practice have driven this work forward, helping to bring about this change across maternity and social care systems.”

“We will use the money to expand the team to help ensure we can reach more areas and offer this support to more mothers and babies.”

Working with midwives and social workers, the team, who have been nationally recognised for their work, were awarded National Safeguarding Star awards for Outstanding Practice by NHS England and the Lancaster University 2024 award for Research and Impact.

With support from the ARC SHAPE Accelerate team and Charlotte Stuart from Lancaster University’s Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Research and Enterprise team, Giving HOPE has expanded its reach, working with more than 50 health trusts and local authorities across England.

Working with Kings College London and the Universities of Exeter and Essex, the team are also working to embed the HOPE Boxes across maternal mental health services In March 2025, Giving HOPE will formally launch as a Community Interest Company, supported by a new website and digital training resources.

For more information, visit GivingHOPE.org.uk or email [email protected]. To learn more about the project you can tune in to a podcast at https://shows.acast.com/family-justice-data-partnership/episodes/from-numbers-to-hope or watch a video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZO8lt1NoyJQ