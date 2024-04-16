Lancaster University contributing to £1.2M smart medication technology for home based care in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The initiative is funded with £1.2M for Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) to develop a medication management system which will monitor the dispensing activity of tablets and liquid treatments in real time.

Sue Capstick, Programme Lead for Digital Adoption and Transformation in Regulated Care at the NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria ICB said: “This ground breaking initiative aims to enhance medication management, improve patient safety, and promote independence among those who rely on home-based care.”

A team from Lancaster University has been commissioned as the evaluation partners, including Professor Carol Holland from the Centre for Ageing Research, Dr Luís Filipe from Health Economics and Dr Yvonne Latham from the Management School.

They will examine the views of the recipients of social care as well as any impact on their wellbeing, impact on organisations such as care providers as well as the cost effectiveness of the new system.

Professor Holland is the Evaluation Team Lead and Chair in Ageing at Lancaster University’s Division of Health Research in the Faculty of Health and Medicine.

She said: “We are delighted to be working with such a great team from Lancashire and South Cumbria ICB and Lancashire County Council. Evaluation and feedback within ground-breaking programmes to support efficient care provision and improve patients’ quality of life is crucial to ensure impact, good value for money as well as smooth adoption and implementation.”

Health Economist Dr Filipe said: “As we embark on integrating state-of-the-art digital smart medication dispensers into domiciliary care, our foremost priority lies in ensuring patient safety and quality of independence. Recognizing the imperative to balance innovation with fiscal responsibility, we are committed to rigorous testing and cost-effectiveness analysis. This ensures not only the efficacy and safety of these solutions but also their alignment with efficient resource allocation within the constraints of the NHS.”

Dr Latham, Senior Lecturer in Organisation, Work and Technology, said: “We are extremely excited to be part of an interdisciplinary team made up of a variety of health practitioners and academics who recognise the importance of, and are passionate about, utilising innovative technologies to improve the care and wellbeing of those involved in medication management.”