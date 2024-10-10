Lancaster to see tailored £150,000 mental health research to address regional inequalities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People in Lancashire will soon receive better mental health support tailored directly to their needs, as the government today announced £150,000 to invest in vital mental health research.

Lancashire is one of nine areas to receive a share of £27m to explore the issues that most affect the region and better understand how to tackle them, in a bid to increase mental wellbeing and boost local productivity.

Nearly one in 10 work sick days are attributed to poor mental health, which is estimated to cost the economy £300 billion per year. This government is prioritising mental health to better support people and businesses, understanding that boosting productivity will help bolster the UK economy.

The funding awarded to Lancaster University will support academics as they explore and address key mental health research challenges in the region.

Lancaster University is to receive the funding. Photo by Jill Jennings

This research will form part of NIHR’s Mental Health Research Initiative, which seeks to help improve care and outcomes for local people, by building a sustainable infrastructure and regional capability in applied mental health research.

Baroness Merron, Minister for Mental Health, said: "Mental illness is one of the biggest challenges we face, but most research into these conditions hasn't reflected the breadth of experiences faced by different communities in different parts of the UK.

"There's no 'one size fits all' solution to mental health, so it's really important that health leaders in Lancashire and elsewhere have the evidence they need, based on research, to provide the most effective care.

"We're committed to giving mental health the focus it deserves, and this funding is a huge step forward for mental health research right across the country.”

Prof Lucy Chappell, CEO of the National Institute for Health and Care Research, said: “Mental health issues can affect any of us. We know that more researchers and research participants will lead to better treatments and support for people and communities affected by mental health issues.

“These Mental Health Research Groups will target the mental health research to the areas that need it most, meaning we can quickly start to make a real difference in key areas such as young people’s mental health and addiction.”

NHS England data published earlier this month shows that more than 1,950,000 people in the UK were in contact with mental health services in July 2024, a rise of more than 100,000 compared to the year before.

The data also reveals stark inequalities across the country in access to effective mental health support, with many regions experiencing high rates of mental health conditions unable to participate in research.

Prathiba Chitsabesan, National Clinical Director for Children and Young People's Mental Health at NHS England, said: “Mental health problems are on the rise and the need for innovation in prevention and treatment has never been greater than now.

“Mental health research can contribute to saving lives, reducing distress and improving outcomes for our local communities. We must be collectively ambitious to achieve parity of esteem in mental health.”

Across the UK, the government has committed to making mental health support available in every school and local community and recruiting 8,500 more mental health workers across child and adult services.

Reducing waiting times for mental health services forms a key part of the 10-year plan for the future of the NHS.