Last year’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence saw an array of activities being organised by local residents and led by Anna Hopkins, academic at the Open University and local activist.

Building on the success of last year, this year sees some similar activities and some new themes emerging.

Anna said: “This year I was very keen to explore gender-based violence from a more visual perspective and I was also very keen to engage university students as the upcoming generation and increasing our understanding into how they engage with this topic through their studies and societies.”

Red shoes being prepared for the exhibition.

Local artist Georgianna Carduso is leading on the “Red Shoes Installation” - a visual representation of femicide where red represents the blood of victims and shoes as the common elements in the identification of femicide victims.

This installation has been held across more than 80 countries globally, and will be on the Market Square plinth from 10am to 4pm on November 26.

Lancaster University “Femsoc” feminist society, led by Jodie Wearden, is hosting several events this year and helped in painting 104 shoes in preparation for the shoe installation.

The Lancaster University events include a vigil at the chaplaincy and a panel discussion with professionals involved in working in the area of gender-based violence.

Anna Hopkins.

All the events are aimed at raising awareness of men’s violence against women and girls to mark the United Nation’s 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, which was launched in 1991.

The idea is to engage residents in conversations about the central issues on gender-based violence as well as raising awareness on the prevalence and difficulties in attempts to reduce this.

Anna said: “These events are aimed at the whole of our local community to engage on this really difficult issue.

"This is often wrongly perceived as an issue for women and one to be dealt with by women also. Yet we need everyone, including men, to get involved in raising awareness of this issue that is getting increasingly worse."

Volunteers prepare red shoes for the exhibition.

The activities take place from November 25 until December 10, and all details are available at https://www.facebook.com/16daysLancaster

The team is also looking for local premises to display a pair of shoes and a story of a woman killed by domestic violence.

They so far have around seven local premises that have agreed to take part.