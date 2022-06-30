Lancaster teen’s ‘access all areas’ taste of music industry

Skye Lumb, 15, took part in the Get it Loud in Libraries (GILIL) Academy Gig Camp at a show from rap artist Enny at Lancaster library, which saw her involved in a variety of aspects of putting on and promoting live music including marketing, digital media, photography and floor management.

The GILIL Academy offers young people a wide range of workshops and activities linked to the programme of gigs from exciting contemporary artists it puts on at libraries across the UK.

Skye was put forward for the project by Suzee Tylee, a youth worker at CancerCare’s Re-Fresh Young People’s Support Group of which Skye is a member, and she is hoping to use the experience as a springboard for her dream job working in music or musical theatre.

Enny and Skye Lumb.

Skye said: “It was a real adventure and though I was a bit nervous beforehand it was such a super busy day that I didn’t have a moment to think or be nervous anymore. My highlights were seeing the photos I had taken and interviewing Enny who told me to follow my dreams and even gave me some singing advice.”

Re-Fresh is a weekly youth group that provides support, advice and fun activities for young people affected by cancer or bereavement.

More information about Re-Fresh is available online at https://cancercare.org.uk/local-cancer-support-services/cancer-support-for-young-adults

Skye and Tabby Fallace, GILIL Youth Outreach and Partnership Development Manager.