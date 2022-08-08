Lancaster teen who won legal battle undergoes lifesaving kidney transplant

William Verden had the transplant over the weekend after an organ match was found.

William, who has severe learning difficulties, was only able to have the surgery after a court ruled in his favour in March.

William had a rare kidney disease and was being kept alive through dialysis. The court heard that William only had at most 12 months before dialysis would stop working.

William Verden underwent a kidney transplant at the weekend.

But a hospital trust had argued that the transplant would not be in the teen's best interests due to "a range of complex issues".

William's mum Ami McLennan, posting on the 'Team William' Facebook page, announced on Sunday that a donor had been found and the transplant had taken place.

Ami said: "The transplant has unfortunately come from a deceased donor and while we are devastated it’s such sad circumstances, we are also so incredibly grateful that this could be the start of a new forever for our beautiful boy.

"This has given him the chance I’ve always wanted since I found out how poorly he was. A chance that I couldn’t give him myself and also a day I didn’t think would ever come.

"I will never be able to repay this person for this chance for my William. Today is a very mixed feeling of happy and sad.

"It’s totally the gift of life but in order for this to happen for my darling boy it brings me great sadness that there is a family out there that’s had the worst possible news. News that I’m also dreading and have been for a long time.

"This could be the beginning of a whole new chapter for William."

William will now spend the next few weeks in paediatric intensive care where medics will wait to see if his body accepts his new kidney.

"This is obviously a really hard time for us but especially difficult for William with everything he already had going on," Ami said.

"It will be so much for him to get used to because there was no time for preparation but I’m sure he will manage it like he manages everything else and hopefully in time he will process what he’s been through and if it works he will be able to enjoy a full glass of pop which will absolutely make his year!

"Please pray for my baby boy, the next few days are critical."

William has also thanked people for their support via a Facebook post.

He said: "I just want say thank you so much for all your lovely messages, my mum's reading them to me while I’m in bed…Thank you to the lovely people asking to buy me cards and gifts. I really love postman coming for just me. But mum said it’s a bit cheeky but thank you so much.

"I had a settled night, I’m holding my own blood pressure without meds. My surgeon came and said my scar is looking good today, the kidney was perfect!