Lancaster super slimmers raise £10k for cancer charity by donating clothes they’ve slimmed out of

Slimming World members in Lancaster have raised £10,000 for Cancer Research UK by donating the clothes they’ve slimmed out of to the charity’s shops.

The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw with Cancer Research UK is an annual event that takes place in Slimming World groups across the UK.

It sees members donating good quality clothes, shoes, and accessories that no longer fit – and they’re confident they will never need again.

The Lancaster Slimming World group, who meet weekly at St Paul’s Parish Hall, Scotforth Road, collected 350 bags to help support life-saving research.

India Faulkner-Wiley with some of the slimmers and the bags of clothes they have donated.

Slimming World consultant India Faulkner-Wiley, who runs the Scotforth group, says she’s proud of how her members came together to support the charity, as well as to celebrate how far they’ve come on their own weight loss journeys.

She says: “It’s always a pleasure to see the excitement in group when The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw comes around. When you’re losing weight, it can be easy to focus on the number on the scales without realising how many non-scale

victories are happening in the background, like our changing dress sizes and body shapes.

“This event celebrates those victories as it is all about members donating their old wardrobe while raising money for an important cause. It makes me so happy to see the confidence in my members as they commit to donating their larger clothes

knowing they will never need them again, because they’ve made healthy changes they can maintain for life!”

As well as raising funds for Cancer Research UK, the Big Slimming World Clothes Throw raises awareness of how maintaining a healthy weight reduces the risk of 13 different types of cancer.

Overweight and obesity is the second biggest preventable cause of cancer in the UK - causing more than one in 20 cancer cases.

India says: “Being overweight doesn’t necessarily mean that a person will develop cancer, but we know that losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight can help prevent a number of health conditions, including some types of cancer. I’m proud to

host The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw at my Slimming World group to help Cancer Research UK continue its vital work.”

Over the years, Slimming World has raised more than £25m for Cancer Research UK through a variety of campaigns including The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw and supporting the charity’s Race for Life event series.

Last year, Slimming World members, consultants and head office staff raised £2.9m for Cancer Research UK through The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw and are aiming to make this year even bigger and better.

The Scotforth Slimming World group is held at St Paul’s Parish Hall in Lancaster every Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday morning and Saturday. For more information or to join India’s group either pop along or call her on 07983 960122, or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk or call 0344 897 8000.