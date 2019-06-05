Lancaster sportsman continues to make progress in US hospital after horror crash

A former Lancaster Royal Grammar School student is continuing his rehabilitation after being left in critical condition in a US hospital following an horrific car crash.

Doctors say talented sportsman Will Fraser-Gray is progressing well, having undergone major surgery to repair his skull using four plates.

Will, who has previously played football for Lancaster City, suffered life-threatening internal injuries and serious brain trauma in the accident, which happened in the early hours of March 31.

His parents Amanda and Paul flew to be at his bedside in intensive care at Piedmont Regional Hospital in Athens, Georgia.

The 20-year-old underwent several operations and is now undergoing an intensive rehabilitation programme.

CT scans have shown swelling on his brain is reducing, and he is also having fewer seizures.

Will’s family say there has been a marked improvement in his speech and ability to find words, and he was recently allowed out of hospital to watch a football match.

Will, who is from Galgate and attended Ellel St John’s CE Primary School, is a talented sportsman who has previously played football for Lancaster City, Storeys and Lancaster Boys Club.

While at LRGS, Will was also prolific in other sports including athletics and cross country, and as a Year 7 pupil was registered with Preston North End FC’s Centre for Excellence and played football for Lancashire Schools.

Will played for Liverpool FC at Under 9/10 academy level alongside current young star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The club sent Will a flag and card signed by all the players to wish him well.

Will was also in the Preston North End academy until the age of 16, when he decided to continue his education rather than take up a scholarship.

He completed his A-levels at LRGS in 2017 and has been studying at Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs, Georgia, where he has also played as a forward for the men’s soccer team.

The college set up a CaringBridge page at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/williamfraser-gray to give updates on his recovery.

Friends also set up a fundraising page to help towards the costs involved in Will’s treatment, as well as accommodation for his family.

More than $22,000 has been raised.