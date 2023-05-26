Lancaster-based young entrepreneur and author Charlie Baker has taken the social media by storm with his inspiring story and books.

The 16-year-old started his career by owning multiple businesses, which gained him a huge online following.

He then decided to write a book about his autism, titled Charlie Baker: Autism and Me, to speak out on his struggles and his coping mechanisms, and it became an instant hit.

Charlie Baker.

Charlie, who has more than 394,000 Instagram followers, said he had been bullied for being different since the age of five and didn’t receive an official autism diagnosis until he was about 11 years old.

The book is available on Lulu.com, a self-publishing site.

This was his first-ever best-selling book, which made him a best-selling author. All of the proceeds from his books have gone to charities helping people who have autism.

Due to Charlie's large outreach on social media, the teenager has reached a few famous faces with his story and his books.

Charlie Baker's book.

ITV's Vanessa Feltz personally messaged Charlie, wishing him well with his books, and Christine McGuinness also messaged Charlie personally about his books.

Charlie released that Christine McGuinness was his inspiration for writing his books, as she recently found out she had autism, which was released with a documentary.

Charlie has also spoken about his wish to be on television in the future, stating: "I'd love to be on TV, I could definitely see myself pursuing that as a career."