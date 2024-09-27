Lancaster social care support workers to join county-wide nine-day UNISON strike

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff in social work teams in Lancaster are joing those across Lancashire in walking out for nine days.

The strike, starting from tomorrow (Saturday) will be the fourth round of strikes over salary grades and working arrangements, says UNISON.

As many as 200 social care support officers and hearing impairment officers employed by Lancashire County Council could join the action.

This follows a total of 13 days of strikes in three rounds through July and August.

A social care picket line in Preston earlier this year.

A picket line will be in place at White Cross in Lancaster from 8am until 10am on Wednesday October 2, as well as in other parts of the county on other days of the strike period.

UNISON say the staff want to be paid at the correct rates for the jobs they're doing but the local authority has so far refused.

The union says the workers have reluctantly taken the decision to escalate their action.

This latest round will be for the longest yet and begins in the early hours of Saturday and ends at midnight on Sunday October 6.

The staff involved conduct social care assessments for adults and arrange and review care packages for people with additional needs.

This includes older people and those with physical or learning disabilities, and mental health issues.

Social worker shortages countrywide and increasing demand across the county means their roles have expanded significantly over the past decade, says UNISON.

The union says support staff frequently find themselves being used in place of social workers, but without receiving any more pay.

Because of the shortages, support workers now regularly undertake far more complex tasks than they did previously.

These include supporting survivors of domestic abuse, victims of sexual exploitation, and people going through periods of serious self-neglect, says UNISON.

The dispute has arisen because the staff are employed on grade 6 of the council's salary scale but believe they should be on the next grade up because of the challenging work they undertake.

Grade 6 staff are paid up to £4,200 a year less than those on the higher grade 7, says UNISON.

UNISON North West regional organiser James Rupa said: "Adult social care in Lancashire is heading for meltdown and the county council is asleep at the wheel.

"The authority has long relied on social care support officers to deliver essential services beyond their pay grade, exploiting their skills while paying them on the cheap.

"Despite three earlier rounds of action demanding fair regrading, the council continues to ignore these workers’ concerns. Meanwhile the wait times in the service are increasing and the backlog is going up and up.

“It’s vital the council resolves this issue so these employees can get back to work and start to clean up the mess the council’s caused before things get even more out of hand.”

