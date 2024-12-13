Lancaster social care support officers to strike over Christmas, says UNISON

Staff in social work teams across Lancashire – including at White Cross in Lancaster – are to walk out for 25 days, including during the festive period, as part of the sixth round of strikes over salary grades and work boundaries.

More than 200 social care support workers and hearing impairment officers employed by Lancashire County Council could join the action, which began this week. It follows five previous walkouts (totalling 23 days of strikes) between July and October.

The staff want to be paid at the correct rates for the jobs they're doing but the local authority has so far refused to act, UNISON says.

UNISON says the workers have no choice but to escalate their action following a lack of progress in talks to resolve the dispute. This latest round of strikes will be longer than all the previous action combined and ends on the first Sunday in 2025 (January 5).

The staff involved conduct social care assessments for adults and they arrange and review care packages for people with additional needs. This includes older people, those with physical or learning disabilities and those with mental health issues.

National social worker shortages and soaring local demand means their roles have expanded significantly over the past decade, says UNISON.

The union says support staff frequently find themselves being used in place of social workers, but without receiving any additional pay.

Support workers now regularly undertake far more complex tasks than in the past. These include supporting survivors of domestic abuse, victims of sexual exploitation and people going through periods of serious self-neglect, says UNISON.

The dispute has arisen because the affected staff are currently employed on grade 6 of the council's salary scale, but believe they should be on the next grade up because of the challenging work they undertake. Grade 6 staff are paid up to £4,200 a year less than those on the higher grade 7, says UNISON.

UNISON North West regional organiser James Rupa said: "Adult social care in Lancashire is in meltdown and the county council seems oblivious to the mess. The authority has long relied on social care support officers to deliver essential services beyond their pay grade, exploiting their skills while paying them on the cheap.

"The earlier rounds of strike action should have acted as a clear warning to the council. Now the action will get serious. The council continues to ignore workers’ concerns, so they are left with no choice but to strike.

“The Care Quality Commission is due to inspect the council in February. It's vital the authority resolves the dispute quickly so these employees can get back to work and start to clean up the mess the council has caused."

Striking staff will be on picket lines from 8am on Thursday December 19 at White Cross in Lancaster.

UNISON is the UK’s largest union with more than 1.3m members providing public services in education, local government, the NHS, police service and energy. They are employed in the public, voluntary and private sectors.