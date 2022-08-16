Lancaster serviceman takes on 100-mile challenge to help homeless veterans

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny O'Donnell is serving as a recruitment officer in the army reserve centre in Caton Road.

He has served 24 years in the army and has reached rank of Warrant Officer Class 2.

And he is now raising money for the Helping Homeless Veterans UK charity by running 100 miles, solo, in just 24 hours.

Danny O'Donnell.

"My motivation for this event and charity was learning about the number of homeless veterans we have in the UK, all of which need support to get them accommodation and hopefully help them get back on the right track," he said.

"Running is my passion and I have completed a series of charity runs in the past, however, nothing as extreme as this."

He is now in my seventh year as the Recruiting and Mentoring Officer for the Army Reserve on a Full Time Reserve Service (FTRS).

He served in the Royal Corps Of Transport for his first two year service and then, to date, the Royal Logistic Corps.

In his 24 years he served on numerous UN tours including Angola and Bosnia, two tours of the Falklands, the second of which was serving in a key role as the Sergeant Major attached to the Royal Signals for the 30th anniversary of the Falklands War in 2012.

He also completed two tours of Iraq, a tour of Northern Ireland as a specialist covert support driver and spent seven months in the desert on Ex SAIF SAREEA in Oman.

Danny also served in Cyprus, Germany, Macedonia and Kosovo, ending his 24 years' service as the Senior Permanent Staff Instructor (SPSI) as a regular soldier with the Army Reserve

Danny has already raised £1,120 of his £5,000 target.

You can support him online at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/DannyODonnell