Lancaster running club raises more than £2,000 for city cancer charity

Lancaster Race Series’ annual BIG Santa Dash raised £2,200 for cancer and bereavement charity CancerCare.

The BIG Santa Dash kicked off at 3-1-5 Health Club in Lancaster with 30 runners taking part in the one-mile family fun run.

Later in the morning, 74 runners left the start line in the Turkey Trot half-marathon. Arthur Glaves led the field with an outstanding time of 01:17:38.

A total of 101 participants contended in the Christmas Cracker 10k with Ben Brassington winning the race on a time of 00:35:09, his father John taking second place just behind him after finishing in 00:37:37.

Lancaster mayor Abi Mills was in attendance and she let the runners off from the start line.

CancerCare’s deputy head of fundraising Kat Michaels said: “There was so much Christmas cheer in the running community; the smiles, encouragement and support was amazing to see along with some fantastic fancy dress.

“A heartfelt thank you to each and every runner who took part, and to Lancaster Race Series for their kind donation of £2,200 to CancerCare. These funds will help ensure that no one in the local community has to face cancer or bereavement alone this Christmas, into 2025 and beyond.”

For further information on how to hold a fundraiser for CancerCare, contact CancerCare’s fundraising team via email at [email protected]