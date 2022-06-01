Lancaster rising star commended for cancer research efforts

Dr Amanda Thomaz, who works in the Division of Biomedical and Life Sciences department, was presented with the Rising Star in Research Award at the North West Cancer Research Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony, recently held at the Isla Gladstone Conservatory in Liverpool.

Hailing from Brazil, Dr Thomaz was recognised for carrying out vital research on neurological tumours and paediatric oncology before becoming a North West Cancer Research Associate. Despite commencing her current project only two months before the beginning of the pandemic, she has introduced a number of cutting-edge techniques to the lab.

With over nine years’ experience of scientific contribution in the field of cancer research, Dr Thomaz was commended for her passion for public outreach and commitment to sharing her work with other scientists, whilst raising the profile of the charity.

Amanda Thomaz receives her Rising Star in Research award.

Dr Thomaz said: “I am proud to do my bit to raise the profile of North West Cancer Research and the lifesaving work that it funds across the region. It is an honour to be recognised for my research and I hope to work with the charity for years to come.”

The North West Cancer Research Gala Dinner honoured the efforts of the charity’s lifelong fundraisers and researchers, who together have helped the organisation become the leading independent cancer research and education charity for the region.

Alastair Richards, CEO of North West Cancer Research, said: “It is an honour to be able to celebrate the dedication of our supporters as well as excellence in research across our region. It is thanks to our fundraisers, researchers, corporate supporters and donors that we have evolved to become the organisation that we are today.

“To host our Gala Dinner for the first time since 2018 was an absolute pleasure and it was a wonderful chance to celebrate people’s life-saving efforts. We were overwhelmed with entries this year and the standard was exceptional. We extend a huge congratulations to all of our winners and nominees and thanks to our sponsors and all of those who helped to make the evening a success.”

Radio presenter Claire Simmo hosted the evening’s awards, which was sponsored by Life and Pensions Systems.