Lancaster pub to host day of live music in aid of cancer charity
A day of live music is being held at a Lancaster pub to raise money for a cancer charity.
Parklive will be on at the Park Hotel in St Oswald Street on Saturday September 17 from 1pm until late.
All money raised on the day will go to the Rosemere Cancer Foundation.
The event includes a selection of local bands and acoustic acts, as well as a DJ, who will all be kindly giving up their time for free to help raise money for the charity.
Most Popular
-
1
Lancaster teen thanks donor’s family after undergoing lifesaving kidney transplant
-
2
Morecambe residents reminded to use vaccine at home service as autumn approaches
-
3
New operating theatres at Morecambe Bay hospital will take pressure off Lancaster and Barrow
-
4
Walk supports cancer charity close to Heysham family’s hearts
-
5
MP row breaks out over ‘misleading’ raw sewage in Morecambe Bay claims
The following artists will be performing on the day:
1pm Double Six (acoustic act)
2pm Rob Jones (acoustic act)
3pm Ian Dale (acoustic act)
4pm Lauren McKenzie and Matt Appleton
5pm Helen and the Melons (band)
6pm The Charm (band)
7pm Away From The Numbers (band)
8pm Gas Like Anthems (band)
9pm Chimps of The Future
10pm The Glass Poppies (band)
11pm The 4th Colour (band)
DJ Jamie will also be providing a range of tunes throughout the event.
Rosemere Cancer Foundation Trust aims to help cancer patients in the local area by funding cutting edge equipment, supporting innovative ways to take the fear out of cancer for patients, backing local research projects and facilitating top quality training.
The trust has special meaning for event organiser Andrew Hampsey and his family.
Andrew’s dad Patrick was a patient with Rosemere, and benefited from receiving experimental treatment from the trust.
The event is free to attend, but donations will be collected on the day, or can be sent directly to Andrew's fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andrew-hampsey?newPage=True