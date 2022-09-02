Lancaster pub to host day of live music in aid of cancer charity

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parklive will be on at the Park Hotel in St Oswald Street on Saturday September 17 from 1pm until late.

All money raised on the day will go to the Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The event includes a selection of local bands and acoustic acts, as well as a DJ, who will all be kindly giving up their time for free to help raise money for the charity.

The Park Hotel in Lancaster. Photo: Google Street View

The following artists will be performing on the day:

1pm Double Six (acoustic act)

2pm Rob Jones (acoustic act)

3pm Ian Dale (acoustic act)

4pm Lauren McKenzie and Matt Appleton

5pm Helen and the Melons (band)

6pm The Charm (band)

7pm Away From The Numbers (band)

8pm Gas Like Anthems (band)

9pm Chimps of The Future

10pm The Glass Poppies (band)

11pm The 4th Colour (band)

DJ Jamie will also be providing a range of tunes throughout the event.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation Trust aims to help cancer patients in the local area by funding cutting edge equipment, supporting innovative ways to take the fear out of cancer for patients, backing local research projects and facilitating top quality training.

The trust has special meaning for event organiser Andrew Hampsey and his family.

Andrew’s dad Patrick was a patient with Rosemere, and benefited from receiving experimental treatment from the trust.