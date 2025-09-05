Lancaster pub raises money for ‘hope benches’ which are at heart of mental health campaign
At the heart of the campaign is a fundraising effort to install Hope Benches—dedicated spaces placed in locations where people may feel vulnerable or alone.
Each bench will feature a QR code linking to the Lancaster District Digital Directory of Health and Wellbeing Services, along with details of local support services including Positive Futures Crisis
Café, Samaritans, men’s mental health support groups and other wellbeing organisations.
The campaign kicked off with Lifefest, a charity music festival hosted by the George and Dragon pub on Lancaster Quay.
All proceeds from the event will go toward funding the Hope Benches.
The pub is also home to the Adults with Autism peer support group, which meets there every Saturday morning as part of the venue’s wider commitment to supporting community wellbeing.
Local businesses have been invited to sponsor benches, and the Forum is currently in discussions with Lancaster BID to expand community involvement.
Throughout the campaign, Forum members will also highlight regular wellbeing activities to help residents discover the support available to them.
A powerful addition to the campaign will be a new film produced by youth charity Escape2Make, featuring testimonies from adult suicide survivors—sharing stories of resilience, recovery, and hope.
E2M are looking for any 11-18 year olds who want filmmaking experience to join the free Film Club to help make this film possible.
They can sign up at https://escape2make.org/club/film-club/
To sponsor a bench, suggest a location, or get involved, contact [email protected].