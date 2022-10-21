Lancaster psychologist to undertake Movember charity challenge to raise awareness of men's suicide

Ryan Brett, an assistant psychologist, said that even with his professional experience, he was shocked to discover that 60 men worldwide die from suicide every hour.

During 2020, the UK lost 2,832 men to suicide.

“My aim isn’t just to raise a bit of money but far more importantly to start defeating the taboo that is still very much alive,” said Ryan,24.

Ryan Brett, who begins his fundraising run on November 1.

“Lancaster and Morecambe is an area synonymous with positive messages about male mental health, especially as Tyson Fury has become such a strong advocate for it.”

Although currently working within the NHS Specialist Perinatal Community Mental Health Team covering north Lancashire and south Cumbria, which helps women having mental health difficulties before and after giving birth, Ryan also has experience of working with older people with dementia and people who have been sectioned.

He’s never attempted a fundraiser before and it will be quite a challenge for someone who admits he’s not sporty and has never run more than a mile in one go.

He plans to complete most of the 60 miles on a treadmill at Salt Ayre Leisure Centre, possibly adding some outdoor runs along St George’s Quay, where he lives.

Ryan aims to raise at least £300 for the Movember UK charity, which is raising money and awareness of health issues, including prostate and testicular cancer, which can lead to early death in men.

He will be shaving off his beard, leaving just his moustache, for the run.