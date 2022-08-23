Lancaster private hospital opens brand new £520,000 X-ray department

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The landmark project at The Lancaster Hospital, part of Circle Health Group, welcomed first of its kind imaging technology to the area alongside a transformed clinical and patient facilities.

With significant demand for imaging and diagnostic services nationally the opening of the new X-ray department at the Lancaster based hospital, is a commitment to providing patients with access to the facilities and services they need on their doorstep.

The hospital’s owner, Circle Health Group, has committed to investing £300 million over three years to enhance facilities and services across its network of over 50 hospitals nationwide.

Louise Morgan (imaging lead), Sam Sheehan (executive director) and Elizabeth Barker (imaging clinical services manager) in the newly completed X-ray department.

Patient’s visiting the hospital will now benefit from new examination rooms, changing facilities and waiting areas all designed with the patient experience in mind.

In terms of technology, the new department has welcomed Fujifilm’s “Image IntelligenceTM” which is first of its kind in Lancashire. The technology works in tandem with the new upright tilting x-ray which allows the user greater flexibility and comfort for patients.

The new department will increase efficiency across the hospital, with patients being seen faster and providing more effective support for specialties such as Orthopaedics, General Surgery, Ophthalmology and Dermatology.

Louise Morgan, imaging manager at The Lancaster Hospital, said: “The new X-ray department is going to transform what we can offer to patients from Lancaster and further afield. Having access to fast and modern imaging and diagnostics is vital to supporting patients and giving them the answers, they need to progress with their treatment. Investment like this equips us with the tools we need to make a difference.”

The interior of the new X-ray department.

Elizabeth Barker, imaging clinical services manager, said: “It’s fantastic to open the X-Ray department at Lancaster. With the new equipment at our disposal, we will be equipped to continue to meet the needs of our patients. Imaging services are in high demand in the Northwest of England, so our new department stands ready to meet that demand.”

Circle Health Group is an award-winning healthcare provider operating Britain’s largest network of independent hospitals.

Circle Health Group acquired BMI Healthcare in January 2020.

The group operates independent hospitals, runs integrated care programmes and rehabilitation services, and has an overseas division which operates in Shanghai, China.