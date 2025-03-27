Lancaster neuro charity founder honoured with High Sheriff’s Award

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 27th Mar 2025, 11:50 BST

The founder of a vital Lancaster charity has been awarded for her hard work in the community.

Neuro DropIn founder Sharon Jackson has received the Lancashire High Sheriff's Award in recognition of her outstanding service to the community.

Neuro DropIn provides unique support for anyone affected by a neurological condition, such as multiple sclerosis, motor neurone disease, Parkinson’s disease, stroke, epilepsy, dementia, cerebral palsy, Huntington’s disease, ME, MG, MSA and acquired brain injury.

Sharon founded the charity after her own diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, recognising the lack of support available for those living with neurological conditions.

Sharon Jackson collects her High Sheriff's Award.
Sharon Jackson collects her High Sheriff's Award.

The charity said: “Her passion, dedication, and unwavering commitment have created a space, along with loyal volunteers and our amazing team of staff, where people feel understood, supported, and valued.

“This award is a testament to her incredible impact, and we couldn’t be more thrilled that she is receiving the recognition she truly deserves.

“Congratulations, Sharon! Your Neuro DropIn family is so proud of you!”

