Lancaster mum’s ‘run to the stars’ in memory of baby daughter will help two charities close to her heart

A Lancaster mum has been taking part in a mammoth fundraising run in memory of her baby daughter.

Astrid Sian Evans was born on July 24 2024 but tragically passed away suddenly at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary on August 11 at just 18 days old.

Astrid had a condition called thrombocytopenia, meaning her blood platelet count was very low.

Unfortunately, Sarah Baron and her partner Gareth are still waiting on post-mortem results to fully understand what caused her death.

In addition, the couple’s son Roman, three, also had a difficult start in life. He was born with tracheo-oesophageal fistula and oesophageal atresia and spent the first year of his life in and out of Alder Hey hospital in Liverpool, where he underwent multiple surgeries, including a major operation at just two days old.

Sarah, 32, said: “Our daughter Astrid, whose name means ‘divine strength’ and ‘star’, was the brightest star in our lives, even if her time with us was heartbreakingly short.

"She lived only 18 days, passing away suddenly in my arms the very day we thought we’d bring her home.

"We’ll never stop grieving her, but we’ll also never stop loving her or speaking her name.”

Sarah, Gareth and their three-year-old son Roman.

Sarah, an English teacher at Ripley St Thomas CE Academy, has been undertaking a 100km run throughout January in Astrid’s memory.

All money raised will go towards TOFS – which offers lifelong support for those born unable to swallow – and Matilda’s Mission, which helps families who have been through miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, compassionate induction/termination of pregnancy, stillbirth, neonatal, infant and child loss.

"TOFS is the charity that supports families like ours, and they, along with Matilda’s Mission, have been such a source of support for us and especially for Roman during this incredibly tough time,” Sarah said.

“I’m running 100km – the distance to the edge of space – for our little star. I am not a runner by any stretch of the imagination, so this will be a real challenge for me but with every step, I’ll be reaching for the sky, honouring Astrid and raising funds for Matilda's Mission and TOFS.

Saron Baron is undertaking a fundraiser to support two charities close to her heart.

“Astrid’s life was short, but her impact can be lasting. By supporting this challenge, you’ll be helping other families facing unimaginable loss and keeping our sweet girl’s memory alive.

"Thank you for being part of this journey with us.”

Find out more about the work of the two charities at https://www.matildasmission.com/ and https://tofs.org.uk/ and you can donate to Sarah’s fundraiser at https://www.gofundme.com/f/run-to-the-stars-100km-for-astrid

Sarah has also been documenting her runs on TikTok @sarnorth