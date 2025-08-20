Lancaster mum to run London Marathon in aid of NSPCC
Rosie Weir was just 14 when she was groomed but the perpetrator was never brought to justice.
“I know first hand how devastating the impact of abuse can be and how long the road to healing really is which is why I’ve chosen to run for the NSPCC,” said Rosie, 31.
The abuse she suffered in Cumbria led to her ‘going off the rails’, using drink and drugs.
At university she received counselling and at 21 she went to the police to explain what had happened to her as a teenager but nothing happened.
Rosie later moved to Northern Ireland where she had a breakdown and received more counselling, which she still benefits from to this day.
Despite her traumatic experience as a teenager, Rosie became a teacher and was a youth worker with the King’s Trust.
She currently works for Lancashire County Council’s disability employment support service in Lancaster.
“When I became a teacher, I realised how immature and easily led I’d been as a teenager so I’ve dedicated much of my adult life to helping young people feel safe, empowered and supported,” she said.
Rosie was inspired to enter the London Marathon after supporting her husband Daniel when he completed the same challenge for the first time this year.
She’s currently fitting in training with work and family life as mum to three-year-old Theodore and Isobel, aged one. When both go to nursery soon, Rosie is hoping to increase her regime which so far includes the Williamson Park park run.
She hopes to raise £2,200 for the NSPCC by completing the marathon next April as she believes their Childline service and therapeutic support are a lifeline for children experiencing trauma.
“Their public campaigns also help adults understand how to spot abuse and take action,” said Rosie.
“The experience I had as a teenager will probably stay with me forever but I’ve come out of it a fairly well rounded person and if sharing my story helps one more person understand the importance of protecting children – or gives hope to a survivor – it will be worth it.”
To support Rosie, visit https://2026tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/rosie-weir