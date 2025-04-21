Lancaster mum takes on marathon challenge for charities close to her heart
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lindsey Brown, 43, is running 10 miles each day in April until April 27, when she will face the Manchester marathon.
She’s also added other challenges during the month including running blindfolded with a guide to raise awareness of uveitis, a rare form of eye inflammation.
Originally from Lancaster and now living in St Albans, Lindsey’s main focus is raising awareness of Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA), suffered by her daughter Gertie, aged eight.
She is also fundraising for three charities which have helped her and Gertie along the way.
Gertie was diagnosed with JIA in 2023, aged six, following months of pain that caused immobility in various joints, meaning at times she was unable to walk, dress or feed herself.
JIA is an autoimmune and inflammatory condition where the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy joint tissues, leading to persistent joint inflammation, pain and stiffness.
Gertie now has two weekly injections and has tried various treatment methods to ease her pain. The chronic nature of JIA means there is no cure.
“Gertie’s condition is still not fully under control but much improved and we continue to work towards a day when she can be pain free,” said Lindsey, who is a self-employed HR employee relations consultant and executive coach.
“It’s been a tough couple of years for the whole family and our lives have been changed yet Gertie has shown us what resilience really looks like.”
Lindsey’s parents, Gordon and Diane Pye, still live in Lancaster. Lindsey left LGGS in 1999.
She decided on the running challenge to face some of the types of fatigue, joint pain and impact on work and social life which are associated with arthritis.
“Whilst I don’t know what it’s like to struggle with relentless pain, rely on meds and injections, I’m expecting to experience at least fatigue and joint pain with no respite, albeit unlike JIA sufferers, I know my pain will have an end date,” she said.
To date, Lindsey has raised almost £3,000 for CCAA Kids with Arthritis, Juvenile Arthritis Research and National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society, which have all supported Gertie and the family.
Any donations can be made via the JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/team/lindsey-gertie-jia