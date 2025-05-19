Mum raises £6,500 from marathon challenge for arthritis charities after eight-year-old daughter is diagnosed with the condition

The mother of a child with juvenile arthritis has completed her marathon challenge, raising more than £6,500 along the way.

Lindsey Brown, 43, ran 10 miles a day during April before completing the Manchester marathon, spurred on by her daughter Gertie.

Lindsey is a former Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School pupil and thanks to her story being told by the Lancaster Guardian last month, she has now connected with another former pupil whose daughter also has juvenile arthritis.

Lindsey Brown with her daughter Gertie, who inspired her marathon challenge.

Lindsey said the physical pain she felt during the runs helped her to understand the kind of symptoms suffered by her daughter.

“I struggled with an existing knee issue and aching legs and feet from quite early on which never really subsided,” she said.

"This woke me in the night when I tried to move and is similar to our experience with Gertie where, at bedtime, she tunes into her pain as there is little to distract her and pain means she struggles to get to sleep or can be woken during the night.

“I’ve always struggled with the concept that Gertie’s normal would be with a level of pain – no parent wants to know that their child is in pain constantly.

Lindsey Brown with her Manchester Marathon medal.

“Knowing I can’t fix Gertie’s pain has been the hardest thing for me to bear. I can see how her body has likely got used to the pain, and even when she doesn’t complain, I often know she’s not right.”

“I find it hard to comprehend how someone with a chronic pain condition manages to parent/care for others/work full time, but they do, because they have to and that is their life.”

Gertie, eight, was diagnosed with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA) in 2023, following months of pain that caused immobility in various joints, meaning at times she was unable to walk, dress or feed herself.

JIA is an autoimmune and inflammatory condition where the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy joint tissues, leading to persistent joint inflammation, pain and stiffness.

Lindsey Brown running the Manchester Marathon.

“Parenting a child with daily pain can make you feel extremely helpless so being able to do something meaningful that made an impact is something I will forever appreciate and be proud of,” said Lindsey, who now lives in St Albans.

Her challenge has raised funds for CCAA Kids with Arthritis, Juvenile Arthritis Research and National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society.