Lancaster man to ride from Liverpool to Dublin in ‘Cycle of Hope’ for cancer research

A Lancaster University doctor will take on an epic 300-mile cycling challenge to raise money for the charity which currently funds his research into life-saving cancer treatment.

Dr Mick Urbaniak, a North West Cancer Research funded scientist, who lives in Halton, is taking part in this year’s Cycle of Hope, cycling 80 miles a day over four days with the aim of raising more than £1,600 for the charity.

Mick Urbaniak

Inspired by his latest research project into improving the effectiveness of treatments for breast cancer patients, Mick has seen first hand the difference funding into research can have on people living with cancer.

Mick said: “Being a researcher, I see first hand the importance of funding.

“Projects into the causes and treatments of cancer can be very costly and without the support of charities like North West Cancer Research, we wouldn’t have the life-saving treatment we have today.

“Although I cycle to work every day, I have never done anything on the scale of Cycle of Hope.

“To help prepare me for the challenge, I have been adding in extra cycles into my training regime and trying to increase my endurance levels.

“I hope by taking part in this event it highlights the importance of cancer research and encourages more people to donate to the charity.”

North West Cancer Research is currently supporting Mick’s research at the university and having seen first-hand the effect of this support, he wants to help raise more money to fund other vital research projects in the region.

Cycle of Hope, which last year raised more than £35,000, is organised by North West Cancer Research and this year begins on Thursday July 4 in Liverpool.

Sponsored by Rutherford Cancer Centres who operate a national network of cancer centres, cyclists will begin the four-day route at Liverpool’s iconic Pier Head, travelling through the English and Welsh countryside before completing the final leg of the journey in Dublin, Ireland.

Cycle of Hope officially launched last year.

The money raised will contribute towards crucial cancer research across the region, including the work undertaken at Lancaster University.

To support Mick in his challenge, donations can be made via his Virgin Money page: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/MickUrbaniak.

North West Cancer Research currently funds £1.5 million worth of research at the university, as part of its commitment to help tackle rising cancer rates in the region.

Alastair Richards, CEO of North West Cancer Research, said: “Following the success of last years Cycle of Hope, it was a no brainer to bring it back for a second year.

“We already have a great team of cyclists, all with their own reasons for wanting to take part. Whether they have seen the impact cancer can have on families, or know the importance of research into the disease, they will all come together on 4th July to cycle 300-miles and raise money for fundamental cancer research.

“We wish all the riders taking part the best of luck.”