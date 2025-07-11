Lancaster hospice scoops accolade for its end of life care programme

The Last Days Matter education programme developed by St John’s Hospice and community partners, received a ‘Highly Commended’ accolade at the 2025 National Charity Awards.

Last Days Matter is a free programme which supports people without clinical qualifications to help look after their loved ones, be they friends or family.

It was developed with the North Lancashire Compassionate Communities Group and local faith groups to provide support with issues around palliative and end of life care.

The course has been delivered since 2023 and is available to members of the public.

It has also been delivered to health professionals such as GP surgery teams. Such is the success of the programme St John’s has also led several train-the-trainer sessions to independent hospices in six counties across England, who have all gone on to teach others.

Sue McGraw, chief executive at St John’s Hospice, said: “To be shortlisted is a huge achievement and to be ‘highly commended’ is the icing on the cake! The St John’s team is grateful to be recognised for their work, especially alongside so many other wonderful charities.

“Last Days Matter is a true testimony to community partnership working, so thank you to everyone who helped design this important programme – your time, support and expertise has made such a difference to so many.”

Maddy Bass, director of nursing and quality, said: “Information around end of life can be challenging, which means people need support and tools to help them e.g. how to start a difficult conversation, consider Wills, support a friend through bereavement and how to recognise the physical signs of dying.

"There is so much that we can all do to help ourselves and each other, without any clinical knowledge and I’d encourage people to attend this one-off three hour course. The feedback we have had is truly wonderful and to receive such recognition shows just how important St John’s work is in strengthening compassionate communities.”

Last Days Matter is free of charge and can be booked at https://www.sjhospice.org.uk/last-days-matter/

St John’s Hospice is a charity which provides free palliative care to patients with life shortening conditions. Their services cover a population area of 250,000 people in north Lancashire, south Lakes and parts of North Yorkshire.