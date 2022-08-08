Lancaster hospice puts on unforgettable flower displays

Some of the flowers on display at Lancaster Castle.

The metalwork flowers, made by British Ironwork, are thoughtfully displayed across an embankment at Brockhole on Windermere and arranged within the flower beds at Lancaster Castle.

The colourful displays are free for visitors to enjoy with family and friends, and each blue forget-me-not can be purchased for £35 per flower.

The flowers combine to make unique attractions before being returned to their owners in September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the flowers on display at the hospice's Courtyard Cafe.

This year there are also limited edition copper-coloured forget-me-nots on display at St John’s Hospice’s Courtyard Café, which are available to buy for £100 each.

Last year’s displays of metalwork sunflowers raised more than £30,000 for the hospice, with more than 700 flowers bought.

Many chose to dedicate their flower to a loved one with the knowledge that in doing so they were supporting the vital work of St John’s across the South Lakes and north Lancashire area.

Catherine Butterworth, who is director of income generation at St John’s Hospice, said: “We are grateful to be working with fantastic local venues for a second year, displaying these beautiful flowers and therefore helping to raise awareness and funds for the charity so we can continue to provide our vital palliative care today, tomorrow and in the future. We hope visitors enjoy all three stunning displays.”

Katrina Stacey, who is operations manager at Brockhole on Windermere, Lake District National Park, said “Brockhole on Windermere are delighted to continue to support the work of St John’s Hospice by welcoming back their Flower Appeal for 2022.

"The colourful display of 500 forget-me-not metal flowers are on show for all visitors to Brockhole throughout the month of August, and can be spotted on the sloping lawns leading down from our terrace café.”