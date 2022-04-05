Lancaster hospice lottery celebrates 10th birthday

The St John’s lottery, which has a top prize of £500 every week and a rollover of up to £5,000, supports the local charity to provide end of life care for patients in north Lancashire, South Lakes and parts of North Yorkshire.

Catherine Butterworth, director of income generation at St John’s Hospice, said: “Everyone here at St John’s Hospice would like to sincerely thank every one of our lottery players.

"In the last 10 years the number of weekly players has grown to over 7,000, who raised more than £400,000 for their local hospice last year.

Emma and Paula from St John’s Hospice’s In-Patient ward.

"This phenomenal amount of money plays a big part in funding the Inpatient ward, Hospice at Home, Clinical Nurse Specialists, Palliative Respite teams and bereavement support.

“Income from our regular lottery players help us to plan our budgets for the coming year, so we can use our funding in the best way possible to support patients and their families in your local community.

“For the thousands who play the St John’s lottery they know their £1 a week is supporting a great cause in the area, that there’s the chance to win cash prizes every single week and all of the profit goes straight to patient and family care!”

If you’re interested in joining the St John’s Hospice lottery, you can find out more at sjhospice.org.uk/lottery